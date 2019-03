Two vehicles landed in the ditch off Clifton Road on Friday

Two vehicles slid off Clifton Road near Boynton Place, Friday morning.

According to one of the driver’s involved in the incident icy conditions caused the vehicles to leave the road about 8 a.m.

A white Jetta slide into the ditch after hitting a grey Hyundai.

No report of any injuries.

A sand truck is on the way to the area, as icy conditions continue to cause issues.

