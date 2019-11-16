Icy conditions lead to multiple accidents on Highway 16

Several motor vehicle accidents have taken place since the start of November due to poor driving conditions.

“Drivers are reminded that when the weather is poor, do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” said Sgt. Rodney Guthrie of the Vanderhoof RCMP.

Just this week, three accidents took place on Monday due to icy weather conditions.

First one occurred at approximately 2:50 pm on Highway 16 near Degal Pit Road, said Guthrie.

This accident involved a single vehicle that was westbound and started fish tailing. It crossed the center line, went into the ditch, rolling in the process, police said.

There were two occupants in the car and neither were injured.

Second accident occurred at approximately 3:50 pm, on Highway 16 about 200 metres from the first one. This accident involved a tractor trailer that was hauling bricks, which ended up “jack-knifing” on the ice, crossing the center line and coming to rest in the ditch on the opposite side of the road. No one was injured.

The third accident, reported at approximately 5:20 pm occurred on Highway 16, near Tapping Road. This accident involved a single east bound car that lost control, crossed the center line and came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side of the road.

There were no injuries to the lone occupant, Guthrie said.

“The cause of all three collisions was weather related and all three involved the vehicles crossing the center line. Had vehicles been travelling int he opposite direction at the same time, the collisions could have been more serious,” he added.

