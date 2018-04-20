Iconic Mount Douglas beach rock vandalized with graffiti image

Saanich Parks staff will try to remove at low tide

Vandals painted a blue monster on the iconic rock on the beach of Mount Douglas Park sometime around April 18 or 19. Submitted

The iconic beach rock at the base of Douglas Creek has been dressed with the artistic rendering of a blue monster sticking its tongue out.

Locals know the rock, which stands at the mouth of the creek, at the popular public beach access for Mount Douglas Park.

In normal circumstances the image, and even the unattractive squiggles, or tag, that accompany it, would be considered harmless art. But the graffiti is unwelcome in a protected Saanich Park.

It showed up sometime during the middle of the week.

“I don’t want to give these vandals any credit, but the public needs to know,” said Darrell Wick, president of the Friends of Mount Douglas Society. “It might help find them and/or prevent more.”

It seems to me that letting people know this happens raises awareness. I think the key is that it is removed promptly every time it happens. That discourages the yahoos. — Ed Wiebe (@edwiebe) April 20, 2018

There is also graffiti on a nearby tree and a bench.

According to Saanich Parks, staff will remove the graffiti but not immediately.

“Staff will have to comply with environmental best management practices for the rock within the tide line and ensure they don’t damage the trees trying to remove the paint,” said Saanich spokesperson Megan Catalano.

The blue monster strikes the chord at the centre of the ongoing debate whether to give attention to the attention-seeking vandals who created the graffiti, or to ignore it and immediately clean it up.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@saanichnews.com