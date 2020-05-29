ICET provides Qualicum Beach with $250K for East Village project

Town of Qualicum Beach receives funding from Island Coastal Economic Trust for its East Village revitalization project. (File photo)

The Town of Qualicum Beach has received funding of $250,000 from the Island Coastal Economic Trust for its East Village revitalization project.

A news release said the project, which carries an overall cost of $1,153,458, will transform the streets into a distinct and vibrant area, including streetscape redesign, pedestrian friendly elements and a focus on accessibility.

The design will remain true to its industrial roots by including brick facing, tall spacious windows and natural landscaping.

The project will include the development of a community square and stage, seating areas and other enhancements designed to foster greater community vitality and visitor attraction.

“This new, inviting public space, known as ‘The East Village’, will attract residential and commercial development and stimulate the area’s business and tourism organizations,” said Mayor Brian Wiese. “This will help make it investment ready and definitely one of the places to be in Qualicum Beach.”

The improvements are expected to spur the development of new mixed-use residential and commercial spaces, a brew pub as well as an innovation hub targeting the town’s growing tech sector. These new community social spaces, alongside with the community square and stage, will support increased downtown visitation and event hosting, such as concerts, festivals and recurring community events such as farmers’ markets.

“Creating a village neighborhood identity that has an attractive streetscape and an energetic vibe will have significant social and economic impact on the Town of Qualicum Beach,” said ICET board chair Josie Osborne. “This project will help foster and attract new economic activity in the community’s growing tech sector, increasing diversity in the town’s commercial and demographic mix.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

