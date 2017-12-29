ICE STORM: How to find vital information on roads and power outages

The power is out for tens of thousands, the roads are a nightmare, and danger lurks everywhere.

On the plus side, a new year is on the way.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon, much of Abbotsford was without electricity. Marshall Road was closed between McCallum and Ware. And parks look like no-go zones, with the ice felling a massive tree in Mill Lake Park and branches in wooded areas around the city.

Here’s how to find out the latest:

On power outages: Click here to check BC Hydro’s outage map. For more updates, check out BC Hydro’s Twitter feed (click here).

On the highways: For highway cameras for the Lower Mainland click here (mobile) or here (desktop). For more updates, check Drive BC on Twitter (click).

On local roads: The Abbotsford Police Department frequently posts info on their Twitter account (click here) and Facebook account (click here).

And, of course, watch abbynews.com. We’ll try our best to keep readers updated, but our lights are flickering too.

Stay safe and have a Happy New Year.