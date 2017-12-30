Ice storm damages BC Hydro steel tower

A BC Hydro steel tower on the edge of the Fraser Valley sustained significant damage in the ice storm that has left many without power.

Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands, with icing on lines throughout the valley. On Saturday morning, BC Hydro tweeted several pictures, including one showing damage to a crossbeam of a steel tower that carries lines across the Fraser between Mission and Abbotsford.

