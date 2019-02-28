ICE set to induct Stoll into Hall of Fame

Team will honour former major-junior star in a pregame ceremony on Saturday night

The Kootenay Ice will be inducting alumnus Jarret Stoll into the Kootenay ICE Hall of Fame on Saturday night at Western Financial Place.

The ceremony, before a clash against the Calgary Hitmen, will include notable ICE alumni and dignitaries such as Jeff Chynoweth, the former owner, president and general manager of the franchise. Jim Toth, a former media personality who covered the team in Cranbrook will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Other dignitaries inlcude Bob Tory, a former general manager; Roy Stasiuk, a former ICE scout; Colin Patterson, a former assistant coach; Darcy Ewanchuk, a former — and now current — equipment manager; Colin Sincliar, an ICE alumnus and former teammate alongside Stoll; and Cory Clouston, a former head coach.

Stoll is a two-time WHL champion and a Memorial Cup champion with the ICE during his major-junior career in Cranbrook between 1998-2002. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2000, but re-entered the draft two years later and was picked up by the Edmonton Oilers.

He went on to a 14-year professional career, which was spent primarily with the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings, winning the Stanley Cup twice in the City of Angels in 2012 and 2014.

He now lives in Los Angeles and works with the Kings’ player development as well as for FOX Sports, doing pre- and post-game analysis for home games.

Dignitary biographies

JEFF CHYNOWETH

Jeff Chynoweth spent 18 seasons with the Kootenay ICE organization. During that time, he helped bring three WHL championships and one Memorial Cup to Cranbrook and the East Kootenay region.

At various points throughout his time with the club, Chynoweth held the title, President, General Manager and Owner.

Currently, Chynoweth is the General Manager of the Calgary Hitmen.

JIM TOTH

Jim Toth is a well-known and respected broadcaster with over 25 years experience.

In the fall of 2001, Toth moved to Cranbrook where he covered local sports and the Western Hockey League for Shaw TV. Toth helped produce Shaw TV’s initial coverage of WHL hockey games, as well as a weekly show on the Kootenay ICE called ‘ICE Chips’. He also provided hosting duties and coverage of Shaw TV’s WHL Playoff series for several years in Cranbrook, Kelowna and Brandon.

Currently, Toth is part of the morning show on TSN 1290 in Winnipeg.

BOB TORY

Bob Tory is no stranger to the Kootenay ICE franchise serving as the team’s General Manager from 1995 to 2001. Tory drafted Jarret Stoll first overall in the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft. Tory was part of the organization when Stoll helped lead the ICE to a WHL championship and a Memorial Cup appearance in 2000.

Currently, Tory is the Governor and General Manager of the Tri-City Americans.

ROY STASIUK

Roy Stasiuk helped draft Jarret Stoll first overall in the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft. At that time, Stasiuk was the head scout of the ICE organization and he would remain that way until 2005.

Stasiuk has also served as the General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2005-09) and a scout for the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-15).

Currently, Stasiuk is the head scout of the Tri-City Americans.

DARCY EWANCHUK

Darcy Ewanchuk has been with the ICE for 14 seasons and is currently the team’s Trainer/ Equipment Manager. He has been part of the team’s that captured the WHL championship in 2000 and 2002 and the Memorial Cup in 2002.

Ewanchuk began his WHL career in 1996 when the Edmonton ICE joined the league.

In total, Ewanchuk has been part of the WHL for 19 seasons.

COLIN PATTERSON

Colin Patterson spent nine seasons behind the ICE bench as an assistant coach, and was part of the 2000 and 2002 WHL championship teams, as well as the 2002 Memorial Cup championship team.

Patterson was inducted to the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Currently, Patterson lives in Cranbrook with his wife.

COLIN SINCLAIR

Colin Sinclair dawned an ICE uniform with Jarret Stoll from 1998 to 2002. Both were part of the WHL championship teams in 2000 and 2002 and the Memorial Cup championship team in 2002.

Sinclair played five seasons with the ICE playing in 325 games.

The ICE picked Sinclair with the first selection of the second round of the 1997 WHL Bantam Draft. Stoll was chosen first overall in that draft.

CORY CLOUSTON

Cory Clouston spent seven seasons behind the bench as a coach of the Kootenay ICE.

During his time with the ICE, Clouston captured a WHL championship in 2000. He was also named the WHL Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2007 and the CHL Coach of the Year in 2005. Clouston also spent time as a head coach of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators from 2008-2011.