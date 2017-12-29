Ice rain turns Abbotsford roads treacherous, downs trees and power lines

Fire crews have responded to more than 100 calls for downed lines

Abbotsford residents woke Friday morning to a city coated in ice that brought down utility lines and trees and turned the city’s roads treacherous.

Abbotsford police urged the public to carefully consider any trips before driving.

Sgt. Judy Bird said there was a lot of debris from fallen trees and branches on local roads, along with icy patches and flooded areas. She said the Townline Hill area appears to have been the hardest hit.

She said there have luckily been no serious crashes and that she appreciates most people are driving with extra care. But with more bad weather expected, she urged drivers to “know what you’re driving into” during the New Year’s long weekend.

Thousands of Fraser Valley residents were without power through the morning, as BC Hydro crews worked to restore service. Bird said they were “working hard” but the bad weather was “keeping them on their toes.”

Assistant chief Jeff Schneider said Abbotsford Fire Rescue crews have responded to more than 100 calls of downed utility lines.

And the valley hasn’t seen the last of the harsh cold weather. Environment Canada has issued two new alerts for Friday, warning of more freezing rain turning into a rain-snow mix later in the day.

In Chilliwack, residents can expect freezing rain throughout the day, before switching to snow. About 20 cm is expected to fall overnight.

In Hope, heavy snow is the main threat, Environment Canada says, with 20 to 30 cm expected between Friday and Saturday.