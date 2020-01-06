Burns Lake residents with family and friends flocked to Coop Lake on New Year’s Eve to get a day of ice fishing in. These kids look anxiously at their line to see if they had a fish on. (L-R) Layla Duke (Vernon) Hailey Steinke (Terrace) and Steven Wright (Burns Lake). (Submitted photo)

Ice fishing fun

Burns Lake residents with family and friends flocked to Coop Lake on New Year's Eve to get a day of ice fishing in. These kids look anxiously at their line to see if they had a fish on. (L-R) Layla Duke (Vernon) Hailey Steinke (Terrace) and Steven Wright (Burns Lake). (Submitted photo)