Traffic is slow going on Highway 5 near Kamloops

-Kamloops this Week

An accident on the Coquihalla Highway just south of Kamloops has traffic slowing, but getting through.

Emergency crews are at the scene, near Inks Lake, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

There are reports of the highway in the area being sheer ice. Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to road conditions.

