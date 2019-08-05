ICBC launches pilot app to track new drivers’ bad habits

ICBC is launching its new TechPilot project to gather data and help new drivers (Screenshot/ ICBC)

ICBC is hoping to both teach and learn from new drivers with a new pilot project.

Techpilot is an app that will launch for one year in November to track driving habits. Participants will download the smartphone app, which can detect when they are speeding, when they’ve braked and when they are using their phone to determine an overall score.

The aim is to gather data on these trends, and to reward drivers as their habits improve; good drivers are eligible for gift cards to local retailers and restaurants.

The app developer, Octo, partnered with ICBC to create the app in reaction to statistics that say new B.C. drivers are 3.5 times more likely to get into an accident than experienced drivers. Starting in September, new drivers will be paying higher insurance rates to reflect these studies.

“This Techpilot project will enable us to better understand the role that technology can play in reducing crashes for inexperienced drivers,” said Nicholas Jimenez, ICBC president and CEO, in a written statement.

ICBC is looking for 7,000 participants who have either received their class 7N or full licence within the last four years.

Data collected will be analyzed anonymously and not affect the driver’s insurance premiums.

For more information, or to sign up you can visit icbc.com

