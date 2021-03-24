ICBC FOI data proves northerners paying disproportionate insurance rates: Repen

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

ICBC has finally released its auto insurance premiums paid and claims received data by postal code and it is not good news for rural policy holders in general and those in the North in particular.

From 2014 to 2019 rural motorists paid $1.84 for every dollar received in settlements. That compares to $1.35 for rate payers in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island and $1.45 in the urban population centres of the province — Nanaimo, Prince George, Fraser Valley, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, Kelowna and Kamloops.

ICBC’s break even point is $1.33.

Darcy Repen has been working on the issue of disparity between urban and rural policy holders since he was mayor of Telkwa from 2014 to 2018. Over the past two years he has been responsible for a Freedom of Information (FOI) request campaign that led to the release of the data by Canada Post Forward Sortation Areas (FSA).

“It confirms exactly what we had anticipated, which is that we’re paying significantly more than the Lower Mainland,” he said.

While drivers in the big urban centres do, in fact, pay higher rates, Repen has always said the disparity in the ratio of premiums versus claims amounts to a subsidy by rural drivers to urban ones.

Repen broke it down even further for the members of the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA), which includes all of the communities north of 100 Mile House.

In a letter addressed to the mayors, chairs and CAOs, he noted northern policy holders paid an average $1.96 for every dollar received over the six year period covered by the FOI data.

Haida Gwaii motorists topped the list with $42.2 million in premiums and only $15.0 million in claims, a ratio of $2.82:$1.

Dawson Creek was second highest at $2.29.

Even Prince George policy holders paid an average of $1.89 per dollar received, higher than the average for rural drivers even though the city is part of the population centres group.

For the V0J forward sortation area — which includes Smithers, Telkwa and the Hazeltons and everything north to Telegraph Creek and east to Vanderhoof, the average was $2.15.

The B.C. NDP is currently touting a 20 per cent savings on insurance rates across the board following legislation last spring that takes the claims process out of the court system.

In December 2020, the provincial insurer applied to the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) for a 15 per cent decrease.

Repen says that is all fine and good, but does not address the issue of disparity.

The application is currently before the BCUC and Repen has been granted intervenor status. In his submissions to the BCUC, he questions the fairness of a blanket 15 per cent reduction and calls for a revamping of the insurer’s rating algorithm to take into account the data in terms of rural versus urban, by rate territory and by FSA.

While the BCUC has already approved the 15 per cent general decrease, how that is ultimately applied is the subject of the ongoing proceedings and Repen hopes to make progress on that front.

“In their workshop, (ICBC) tried to shut down the opening the door to discussing territorial rate differential,” he said. “A real win right off the bat is they were denied that limitation of scope. In fact, the BC Ultility Commission themselves in their information request opened the door to discussing territorial rate differential.”

