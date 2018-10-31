I had a dream, or … did I

There are all kinds of things that may or may not have meaning in our dreams

The other night as I was dreaming I awakened with a clear vision as to what I needed to do the next day and actually went out to the kitchen to a pad of paper to write it down, so I would not forget … since you know that never hardly happens, haha.

I have to say I was pretty darn frustrated that right as I put the pen to paper I had no inkling at all as to what I had planned to write; it had been so clear a moment earlier!

I had a slight glimmer in the back of my mind and that was it.

It bugged me so much that as I was trying to get back to sleep I was racking my brain to no avail. Sheesh! What the h.e. double toothpicks is up with that?

I know sometimes when we all have those weird dreams that jump from one thing to another it must probably mean absolutely nothing at all. Sometimes when you try to tell someone else about them then it seems perfectly clear to you, but means zilch to someone else.

So it was really unfair when I thought I had a distinct impression of something important and could not remember it at all when the pen hit the paper. Ugh!

There are all kinds of things that may or may not have meaning in our dreams depending on who you’re talking to.

Some experts swear by their complex unravelling of them. I have no real idea about what most of them are supposed to be for or really about.

I’m sure different things in our daily lives trigger them and we sometimes either remember or possibly project our feelings into them ourselves. There are good ones and bad ones and even weird ones because we maybe ate something odd or watched a strange TV show or read an equally out of the norm book or story.

I’m just saying I find them totally frustrating sometimes when I am trying to put down that perfect, complex, amazing idea that was crystal clear and so important, or so I thought, and it’s poof gone in the blink of an eye. Literally. Haha! Ugh! Drat!

I begin to question if I really dreamt it at all? However, if those dreams, elusive as they may be on occasion are actually some type of foretelling of the future? Well then, I have a plan.

I’m totally going to go for an extra long nap and plan to dream of the big lottery and I think a beach to spend time on while I decide on how and where to spend that huge Cheque!