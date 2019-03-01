Hydro pole down after truck catches on wires

Traffic is closed off on Cloverdale Avenue between Quadra Street and Savannah Avenue

A hydro pole is down on Cloverdale Avenue after a truck inadvertently pulled it down. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A hydro pole is down in the middle of the road on Cloverdale Avenue between Quadra Street and Savannah Avenue, blocking roads in both directions.

The pole came down shortly after 9 a.m. Friday after a truck pulling a piece of machinery snagged on the overhanging wires and pulled the pole down. The pole was dragged for 20 metres before the driver realized what had happened.

BREAKING: Cloverdale Dr is closed between Quadra and Leslie due to a fallen power line @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/I4tc3DZfhN — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) March 1, 2019

No one was injured, but firefighters on scene reported that the wires were live when they arrived, prompting them to close the area.

BC Hydro and the Saanich Fire Department are on scene.

Power has since been shut off to the area, and traffic is estimated to resume as normal in the next hour.

BC Hydro reported that the pole should be repaired by the end of the day.

–With files from Kendra Crighton

