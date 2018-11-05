Hwy 97 closure on Nov. 4 was due to deer collision

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 86 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Highway closed

On Nov. 4, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision in the 3100 block of Highway 97 near Lac la Hache. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu struck a deer and then went off the road into the ditch. All three occupants of the vehicle were transported to Williams Lake Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The highway was closed temporarily until the scene could be cleared.

Tricycle recovered

On Oct. 31, 100 Mile RCMP recovered an adult three-wheeled tricycle with a large rear basket from the intersection of Horse Lake Road and Cariboo Trail. This item is quite distinctive. If you are missing this bike or knows to whom it belongs, please contact the 100 Mile House Detachment and quote file 2018-4198.

Unsafe vehicle operation

On Oct. 31, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of two vehicles being operated in an unsafe manner on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. Both participants and other witnesses attended the Detachment. Anyone else who may have witnessed the interaction between the male driver of a Dodge pick-up and a female driver of a grey Equinox is asked to contact 100 Mile Detachment and quote file 2018-4204.

Crime Stoppers tips of the week

Water pump stolen

Sometime overnight of Nov. 2, unknown culprits stole a water pump from a business on Tatton Station Road at 105 Mile House. There was also mischief done to a front-end loader. The value of the loss is not known at this time.

Generators stolen

Sometime overnight of Oct. 30, unknown culprits broke into the construction site at Highway 97 and Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. Two small hand-held Honda Generators were stolen from the site. The value of the loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Overall, it was a fairly uneventful Halloween this year.

