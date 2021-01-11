Hwy 7 closed at Mount Woodside in Agassiz

Drivers are being asked to detour via Hwy 1 to Mission

Lougheed Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Woodside this morning (Jan. 11).

Downed power lines between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road have closed the highway since around 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are asked to detour from the Agassiz direction by following Highway 9 to Highway 1, and then entering Mission via Highway 11.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer