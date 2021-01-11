Hwy 7 closed at Mount Woodside in Agassiz

Lougheed Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Woodside this morning (Jan. 11).
Downed power lines between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road have closed the highway since around 8:30 a.m.
Drivers are asked to detour from the Agassiz direction by following Highway 9 to Highway 1, and then entering Mission via Highway 11.
