Hwy 5 Kamloops to Edmonton bus run delayed until May 20

Ian and Roger Nadeau are shown in front of one of their Thompson Valley Charters coaches. (TVC photo)

Thompson Valley Charters owner Roger Nadeau advised on Tuesday, May 4, that the new TVC bus route through the North Thompson from Kamloops to Edmonton and return will be delayed a few weeks.

“Due to COVID restrictions tightening up, we made the decision to push back our launch date to do our part to help with the new rulings,” said Nadeau in an email to the Star/Journal, “Please watch for us coming through the North Thompson on our new start date of Thursday, May 20.”

Nadeau says going north the bus will be stopping in Barriere at 12:55 p.m. at the Esso Station, Little Fort in the Husky parking Lot at 1:20 p.m., Clearwater at 1:45 p.m. at the Shell station, Avola at 2:20 p.m. at East Frontage Road Post Office, Blue River at 3 p.m. at the Petro Station on Hwy 5, Valemount at 4:15 p.m. at the Shell Station 0n Hwy 5, Mt. Robson Visitor Center parking lot at 5 p.m., Jasper at the Via Rail Station at 6:40 p.m., Hinton at the Esso Travel Centre at 7:45 p.m., Edson Best Western Hotel at 8:45 p.m., and Edmonton–Red Arrow/Ebus Terminal at 10:50 p.m.

After the first run on Thursday, May 20, the bus is scheduled to travel north from Kamloops to Edmonton on Mondays and Thursdays, with return trips on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“The staff and management of Thompson Valley Charters thank everyone for their support,” said Nadeau, “We look forward to servicing the Highway 5 corridor!”

For more information go to Thompson Valley Charters website at: TVCbus.ca

Tickets for the Kamloops to Edmonton route will will be available mid-April by going online to Ebus: www.myebus.com

