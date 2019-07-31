Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area on Wednesday morning as the only highway connecting the West Coast to the rest of Vancouver Island is shut down in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting that debris on the roadway, where crews are working on the provincial and federal government’s $38 million Kennedy Hill Improvement Project, is the reason for the shutdown on July 31.

This is the second time this month that the highway has been unexpectedly closed due to debris around the construction site.

The road is expected to open at 10:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

