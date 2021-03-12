Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Snowplows are out in Prince Rupert on March 12 clearing the snow and slush which created slippery driving conditions on the evening commute home for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Snowplows are out clearing city streets of heavy snow and slippery slush amidst an Environment Canada snowfall warning for Prince Rupert and the North Coast on March 12.

A Pacific front will remain nearly stationary over Haida Gwaii and the North Coast throughout the night, with up to 10 cm of snow expected to fall. Precipitation will change to a snow rain mix near midnight, the Environment Canada website stated.

Hiway 16 in both directions was closed just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to avalanche conditions between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Exstew Gate for 84.9 km (21 km east of Prince Rupert to 30 km west of Terrace). The next road update on the Drive BC website was stated as being 6:30 a.m. on March 13. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Winds from the southeast may be between 30 km to 50 km ph near midnight. Overnight winds can be expected at 50 km to 70 km over exposed coastal sections. Temperature is expected to rise to 5 C by morning.

On Saturday, as the cold front passes through the region freezing level will fall to near sea level. This can potentially bring another round of snowfall of up to 10 cm, the weather authority stated.

Rain changing to a wet snow mix near noon may be up to 20 mm with snowfall of 5 cm. Southeast winds of 40 km ph to 60 km ph may increase to 60 km ph to 80 km over exposed coastal sections in the morning and early in the afternoon. A temperature high of 7 C may be reached during the day. The wet snow may end in the evening with cloudy conditions. Temperature will steady near zero.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View