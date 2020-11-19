Hwy 1 near Rogers Pass, at 8:40 p.m. (DriveBC)

Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass closed in both directions

A vehicle incident has caused a closure of the highway, west of Rogers Pass summit

  • Nov. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Parks Canada is reporting that BC Highway 1 at Rogers Pass is closed in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the total closure, reported at 8:30 p.m., is caused by a vehicle incident. The highway is closed 10 km west of the Rogers Pass Summit.

At approx. 7:30 p.m. tonight, DriveBC reported that spun out semi trucks were blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 1, east of the pass.

No further information is known at this time.

The next update is expected at 10 p.m. PST.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

Â 

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
One-day closure for Polson Park trail
Next story
Witness’s memory questioned at money laundering hearing

Just Posted

Most Read