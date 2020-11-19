Hwy 1 at Rogers Pass closed in both directions

A vehicle incident has caused a closure of the highway, west of Rogers Pass summit

Parks Canada is reporting that BC Highway 1 at Rogers Pass is closed in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the total closure, reported at 8:30 p.m., is caused by a vehicle incident. The highway is closed 10 km west of the Rogers Pass Summit.

At approx. 7:30 p.m. tonight, DriveBC reported that spun out semi trucks were blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 1, east of the pass.

No further information is known at this time.

The next update is expected at 10 p.m. PST.

Parks Canada reports that #BCHwy1 is now closed in both directions at #RogersPass. https://t.co/ieslEdtLWD — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 20, 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review