Husky robbery suspect caught

A man suspected of robbing the Husky gas station and convenience store on Third Avenue last week has been caught.

On Monday, Nov. 19 at approximately 11 a.m., the Port Alberni RCMP located and arrested 21-year-old Port Alberni resident, Michael Alexander Martin.

Martin is now facing charges in relation to the Husky gas station armed robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Nov. 15. Martin will remain in custody until his court appearance.

Port Alberni RCMP responded on Nov. 15 to a report of an armed robbery at the Husky just after noon.

A lone man had entered the store and approached the cashier demanding cigarettes and brandishing an edged weapon, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

“The suspect fled the store on foot and no one was injured during the incident.”