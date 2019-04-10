Hunting Film Tour raises funds for school programs

The Hunting Film Tour comes to Golden on April 11

Modeled after a legendary ski film tour, the Hunting Film Tour was established in 2013, featuring around a dozen conservation-oriented adventure stories on the big screen.

Each year, film makers are invited to submit their feature films for the film tour, as it continues to grow and gather support of first-class partnerships.

The Hunting Film Tour is founded on conservation messaging, protecting and conserving public land, science-based wildlife management, and fair chase ethics.

The film tour expressed awesome stories with breathtaking cinematography, featuring natural landscapes from all over North America.

The films feature backpack style Alaskan sheep hunts, running and backcountry hunting, hunting culture in the city, duck hunting dogs, the art of archery, harvesting moose in Alaska and the Yukon, choosing and hunt a mule deer, chasing upland game birds, and more.

There will be prize draws at the Golden showing of Hunting Film Tour, and all proceeds from the show will go to benefit the School District 6 Golden and Area Field Guide Project.

The Hunting Film Tour is brought to Golden by the Golden District Rod and Gun Club, and plays April 11 at the Golden Cinema with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Golden Installations, Higher Ground Sports, and online at www.huntingfilmtour.com/buy-tickets.