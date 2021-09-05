Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

No hunting in the area restriction is permitted

Hunters are being reminded by the B.C. Wildfire Service there is no hunting in the White Rock Lake wildfire area. (Black Press - file photo)

The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued an important reminder to hunters in regards to the White Rock Lake fire.

On its Wildfires of Note page Sunday, Sept. 5, the BCWS reminded hunters that the White Rock Lake fire has an area restriction in effect and no hunting is permitted within the area.

“This Area Restriction is to provide for the safety and security of wildland firefighters, and the general public,” said BCWS. “There are extreme dangers within the wildfire perimeter like ash pits, falling trees, falling rocks, unstable slopes, burnt over roads, etc. Conservations officers are regularly patrolling the area restriction, and fines will be given out to anyone found accessing the area.”

The wildfire is classified as Being Held, due to the significant effort from the BC Wildfire Service and provincial, First Nation, national and international partner agencies.

The wildfire is not likely to spread beyond determined containment lines due to the suppression carried out by the BCWS.

The Fire Operations Update for Sunday, Sept. 5, can be found here.

Click on the highlighted agency for up-to-date evacuation orders and alerts:

• Columbia Shuswap Regional District (or call 250-833-3350);

• Regional District of North Okanagan (250-550-3700);

• Thompson Nicola Regional District (250-377-7188);

• Splatsin (250-838-6496);

• Okanagan Indian Band (250-241-5809);

• Regional District of Central Okanagan (250-469-8490 or 1-877-569-8490);

• City of Vernon;

• Township of Spallumcheen.

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire: ‘This is our community,’ says Westside director

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evac order due to White Rock Lake wildfire rescinded for properties west of Okanagan Lake, above Westside Road

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vernon Morning Star