Hunters free themselves from rollover on Westside

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out for a rope rescue, but the pair were already walking down the road

A pair of hunters walked away with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down an embankment Oct. 28. (VSAR photo)

A pair of hunters managed to walk away with just minor injuries after their vehicle rolled off road Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The two men were on Whiteman Creek forest service road off Westside Road when they overturned down a 10 metre embankment.

“Initially the pair could not get out, so our rope team and other members were mobilized to extract them,” Vernon Search and Rescue said.

“On route to the accident location, VSAR came across the subjects, they had managed to extract themselves from the vehicle and were walking down the forest service road. Both subjects were in good spirits, treated for minor injuries, both were packaged, and transferred into the care of BCAS.”

The incident serves as a reminder to the public to file a trip plan and take the essentials when heading into the back country.

Visit adventuresmart.ca for trip planning.

