Hunt for stolen property leads to manhunt in South Country

Sparwood man Brady Foy is wanted by the Elk Valley RCMP. (Image courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)

RCMP officers investigating the theft of fire department equipment happened across a wanted man in the South Country last week, triggering a small-scale manhunt in the Rock Creek area near Jaffray.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, officers from the Cranbrook detachment were following up on a tip from a member of public about a camp on Crown Land on June 1 when they came across a second, unrelated camp with two men taking shelter there.

The officers took note of “four high end bikes about the campsite, the lawful possession of which appeared incongruent with the lifestyle of the camp occupants,” started asking questions about the bikes, and soon discovered they had a wanted man.

The man, who was later identified as 33-year-old Sparwood resident Brady Foy, is wanted for possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while prohibited, assault, and failing to comply with a release order.

While being interviewed on June 1, Foy gave a false name and then took off on foot into the forest when the name was being run by an officer.

A police dog was sent in after Foy after he refused to respond to commands. Officers lost sight of the dog, Denim, but heard commotion in the forest. Denim returned to the officers a few minutes later with blood from an unknown source on his face. It isn’t known whether Foy was injured by his interaction with Denim. The dog was uninjured.

Police officers from Cranbrook, the BC Highway Patrol and the Cranbrook Indigenous Police Service were then called to the area to locate Foy, but he was not located despite extensive efforts.

Police took custody of the stolen property in the camp Foy was found in.

The Elk Valley RCMP said in their release that reports of a stabbing in the area were incorrect, and that the police dog was uninjured, and no officers were stabbed.

Local RCMP continue to search for Foy in the wider area. He is described as a Caucasian male who is 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

In addition to the previously listed reasons for the RCMP’s interest in Foy, he is now wanted for fleeing from police.

“If located, please do not apprehend this person yourself,” said RCMP Cpl Debra Katerenchuk.

“Anyone with any information on the current whereabouts of Brady Shane FOY is urged to contact their local police or if necessary 911. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”

Police are yet to locate the stolen fire department equipment.

