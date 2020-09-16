Hungry bruins are out and about so make sure you’re bear aware

Bears are fattening up for winter, and after one was spotted near the Cache Creek park residents are being asked to remove attractants, such as ripe fruit, to keep the bruins at bay. (Photo credit: Louise Williams)

Be bear aware

The Cache Creek Park was closed for a time last week because of a bear in the park, and it (or another one) was seen in the park and surrounding neighbourhood over the weekend. Residents are reminded that bears are now fattening up in preparation for hibernation, so please clean up all attractants in your yard, such as ripe fruit, and make sure garbage is not put out until the morning of collection.

If you see a bear, call the Village office at (250) 457-6237 and they will contact the Conservation Officer Service. Remember, if a bear becomes habituated to a food source within a community, it is the animal that will pay the price, so make sure you’re not providing a buffet for hungry bruins.

Clinton bike rodeo

A reminder that the Clinton Bike Rodeo is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children are invited to take part in the free event, where participants will learn new skills, get a bike inspection, learn about helmet safety, and navigate an obstacle course; there will also be a chance to win prizes. Although the event is designed for kids 12 and under, age limits will not be enforced.

The rodeo will take place in the parking lot at Reg Conn Park; participants must bring their own bike, and helmets are mandatory. Parent/guardian supervision is required for kids aged 10 or under. Anyone interested in taking part needs to sign up; for more information, or to register, visit or call the Clinton RCMP detachment (250-459-2221) or contact Cst. Marika Masters at marika.masters@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Family Karate

The Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club has resumed lessons for the fall, with family sessions for all ages at the Cache Creek Community Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (and Friday sessions on Zoom). For more information call (250) 457-3980 or email thompsonnicolashotokan@gmail.com. COVID-19 protocols are in place, so please call or email before arriving.

Invasive plant management workshops

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee (TNIPMC) has partnered with the Invasive Species Council of BC to offer a free workshop where an experienced trainer will share information on Japanese knotweed and its management, including treatment techniques. The workshop is designed for land managers and contractors involved in invasive plant management in the TNRD.

Registration is limited to 50 people on a first come, first served basis. The workshop will take place in Kamloops on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and anyone who would like to attend should register by Sept. 18.

The TNIPMC has partnered with AgroWest Consulting to host a free half-day workshop on Yellow Flag Iris Control at Heffley Lake. This workshop is developed for land managers, area contractors, and private landowners being impacted by Yellow Flag Iris, and will take place on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Space is limited, so please secure your spot by registering early, and no later than Sept. 25. When registering, please indicate which session you would like to be part of (morning or afternoon).

For more information on either workshop, or to reserve space, call 1-877-377-8673 or email invasiveplants@tnrd.ca.

Theatre returns with a devilish production

The Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and Western Canada Theatre join forces to come back strong with Igor Stravinksy’s fiendish theatrical work The Soldier’s Tale. Conceived during the Spanish Flu, this reimagined production will entertain audiences in a new digital format over a hundred years later. WCT’s Artistic Director James MacDonald takes on three roles, including the devil himself. Lauren Okano dances the role of the Princess, and will be joined onstage by a septet of musicians from the Kamloops Symphony.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. there will be a livestream of the production, followed by a post-show Q&A with MacDonald and other performers. If you cannot catch the live performance, you can watch it at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Tickets for the online performance are $15 (individuals) and $25 (household pass). Special $5 COVID tickets are also available. Tickets for the in-person film screenings at the Paramount are $20 each. For more information or to book tickets, go to https://bit.ly/32pe8dJ.

Acting classes

Western Canada Theatre is offering 10-week, in-person acting classes in the Sagebrush Theatre (Kamloops) lobby for both young people and adults. For those aged eight to 12 there is Acting Essentials on Mondays (starting Sept. 28) and Wednesdays (starting Sept. 30), which is an introduction to the stage. Kids will learn theatre fundamentals while having a great time playing drama games and engaging in group activities.

In the Teen Afterschool Class (Thursdays starting Oct. 1), students aged 13 to 18 will exercise their stage talents through scene work. They will delve deeper into characterization, script analysis, and scene study through group work and the opportunity to create and perform with feedback.

Scene Study (Mondays starting Sept. 28) is an excellent class for adults who have already been exposed to the foundations of the stage and are looking to exercise their skills. Actors will use their skill set to delve deeper into character and connect to the emotion of the role and story. Participants will receive continuous and constructive feedback along the way, giving them an opportunity to exercise what they have learned.

In the newly launched Play Reading Group (Wednesdays starting Sept. 30), participants can gather in the Sagebrush Theatre lobby to discuss amazing plays. Each week there will be a different play to read and discuss. The group will be moderated by a theatre professional and will welcome fun guests from the community. Participants will be encouraged to read aloud, or read along and have the opportunity to engage in wonderful conversation.

For more information about the children and teens’ acting classes, go to https://bit.ly/3hqEb8k. For more information about adult acting classes and the Play Reading Group, go to https://bit.ly/3hrl3ay.

Clinton celebrates fall

Clinton Communities in Bloom invites residents and businesses to celebrate fall (harvest, Thanksgiving, and Halloween) by decorating your home, business, windows, and lawns with scarecrows, pumpkins, and other fall-related items. Let your imagination run wild and have fun as you celebrate the turning of the season!

TNRD digital photo library

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has unveiled its new “Explore TNRD” digital photo library. It features more than 10,000 print-quality photos that can be used by TNRD-based non-profit, government, economic development, tourism, and First Nations organizations free of charge, with all rights pre-cleared. Images can be used for in-house presentations, banners, posters, advertisements, slide shows at trade shows or gatherings, or other media.

The photos cover most of the region, and there are still another 8,000 images to be added by March 2021, when the project ends. Regional photographers were hired to capture the region from economic development, tourism, and social perspectives. Subjects include local events, activities, places, people, animals, and nature, plus the many services that the Regional District provides, throughout all four seasons.

To access the Explore TNRD photo library, go to https://www.tnrd.ca/about-us/photolibrary/.

editorial@accjournal.ca

