Hundreds without power in Aldergrove

A wind storm packing gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour roared through the Fraser Valley Saturday, knocking out power to hundreds of BC Hydro customers in Aldergrove, many along the border with Abbotsford.

Online, Hydro reported more than 500 customers lost service in an area east of 250A Street and west of Peardonville Road.

About 400 were without service west of Ross Road, east of 264 and south of Lefeuvre Road.

Estimates of when service might be restored were not immediately available.

Province-wide, Hydro said more than 7,000 customers were left in the dark in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and surrounding Gulf Islands, due to downed lines and fallen trees.