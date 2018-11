The Mount Arrowsmith Legion Branch 49 hosted the Parksville Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. (Michael Briones photo)

The Mount Arrowsmith Legion Branch 49 hosted the Parksville Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.

It was a well-attended affair with hundreds of people lining up the streets to watch the parade and also the ceremony that featured the laying of wreaths, a prayer, honouring the fallen veterans, and a flyby.

For many more pictures of local ceremonies, visit our Facebook page.