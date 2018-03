High-ranking speakers address a big crowd at Duncan Lodge as United for a Paws rallies for change

The huge crowd listens to Erika Paul from the SPCA give some factors that should go into bylaws for animal protection. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Cowichan Valley residents, concerned about cruelty to animals, rallied in their hundreds in Duncan Sunday, March 25.

It was standing room only in the main hall of the Duncan Lodge as Cowichan Cares: United for a Paws held a special meeting to address a problem that has gained significant publicity recently after a series of animal cruetly incidents.

A full slate of speakers was organized by the group.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor led off.