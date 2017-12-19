Hundreds of North Deltans without power

More than 400 North Deltans are currently without power. (BCHydro/Twitter photo)

The Canterbury Heights neighbourhood has been without power since 1 p.m.

More than 400 North Deltans are without power Tuesday afternoon, after snowfall affected Hydro customers across the Lower Mainland.

North Delta’s power went out around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the Canterbury Heights area, west of 112 Street, east of Highway 91 , south of Delsom Crescent and north of 108 Street.

The BC Hydro website shows that crews are assigned to the area, and the outage is under investigation.

Overall, Delta has one of the smallest outages in the region, with more than 3,300 customers affected in Langley, nearly 4,000 on the North Shore and 2,500 in Vancouver.

