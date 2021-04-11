Hundreds of nails placed on popular Penticton bike trail

A mountain biker took to Facebook to warn others about the nails

These nails were collected off the Campbell Mountain bike trails in Penticton this weekend. Someone placed them all over the trail. (Facebook)

Hundreds of nails have been found on a popular biking trail in Penticton.

“Someone sprinkled these at the trailhead to Campbell from the Brookside entrance,” posted Brian Rippy to the Penticton and Area Cycling Association Facebook page.

“A friend found them with his tire. He thinks he got most of them picked up.”

Rippy posted the picture of the bag of nails to warn others just in case this dangerous vandalism happens again. The nails were discovered at the Campbell Mountain bike trails this weekend. It’s not known what the intent was.

The nails can rip through bike tires and also pose a danger to dogs or wildlife.

Rippy’s friend picked up all the nails by hand this weekend and collected hundreds of them in a bag.

One person pointed out that maybe there is someone in the neighbourhood who doesn’t appreciate riders going through the area.

It’s not known at this time if the police were called.

Josh Shulman, who owns Freedom Bikes and is an avid mountain biker who takes groups throughout Penticton’s best bike trails, couldn’t believe someone would do that and why.

“What is wrong with people?” he posted to a Facebook page.

