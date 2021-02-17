Hundreds of local health care workers getting vaccine at Langley’s KPU

Vehicles lined up at the testing clinic at KPU’s Langley parking lot on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The site is also giving vaccinations to health care workers. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Staff at Langley Memorial Hospital and other local health care centres are being vaccinated against COVID-19 at a drive-through clinic at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot.

Fraser Health confirmed that clinics for Phase 2 of the vaccination plan – which involves vaccinating all workers in health care settings – began giving out vaccine shots on Feb. 4.

The clinic has been set up as part of the drive-through testing clinic that has been in the KPU lot for months, according to a Fraser Health spokesperson.

“Staff who primarily work onsite at a Fraser Health owned and operated clinical setting in acute or community have been invited to receive their first COVID-19 immunization,” Fraser Health said.

Four clinics were set to run this week, with up to 250 people each day receiving the first of their two vaccine doses.

The site will continue to give out vaccinations, and capacity is expected to increase.

As part of Phase 2 of the immunization plan, seniors over 80 years old in the community are also expected to receive shots during February and March.

Phase 3, currently expected to run from April to June, is expected to see mass vaccinations of the general public begin, starting in five-year age groups beginning with those 75 to 79, then those 70 to 74, and down to 60 to 64. Phase 4 continues into younger age groups in July to September.

The vaccine roll-out has been hampered by limited supplies, as Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the only two vaccines approved so far in Canada, have both reduced the amount they have shipped to Canada in recent weeks.

The vaccine deliveries to Canada from European factories are expected to increase sharply this week and through the rest of the month and into March.

