Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

The Kelowna Walk for ALS saw hundreds of people attend the fundraising event to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The volunteer led fundraiser took place at Waterfront Park – Island Stage for people of all ages.

Participants had the opportunity to take part in a 50/50 draw, silent auction, a BBQ and games for kids.

All proceeds went towards ALS to reach the fundraising goal of $32,000.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

To donate visit ‘Walk to End ALS.’

