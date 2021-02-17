Hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes from Terrace on the way to Central America, Africa

Canadians packed just under 375,000 boxes for Operation Christmas Child this year

Children in Costa Rica open Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. People in Terrace packed a total of 308 boxes. (Frank King/Samaritan’s Purse Canada)

People in Terrace conributed 308 shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and more as part of Operation Christmas Child’s 2020 campaign.

Distribution of the shoeboxes to children in Central America and western Africa has already started. In total, Canadians packed just under 375,000 boxes in 2020.

Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse Canada Program that was established in 1993. Since then, it has delivered more than 186 million shoeboxes to children in more than 130 countries.

