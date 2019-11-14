Hundreds gather to honor veterans and first responders

Approximately 800 people turned out under sunny skies Monday to remember veterans, and to honor military personnel and first responders.

Approximately 800 people turned out under sunny skies Monday to remember veterans, and to honor military personnel and first responders.

Several streets were closed as the community gathered for the service at Veterans’ Square.

The ceremony was preceded by a short parade, and included the singing of Oh Canada and God Save the Queen, The Last Post, a two-minute silence, the laying of wreaths, and a prayer delivered by Princeton Legion Chaplin Sandra Lawlor.

A free luncheon was held afterwards at the Legion.

In 2017 The Spotlight noted the remarkable annual turn out at Princeton Remembrance Day events.

A survey of other communities around B.C. showed the town to have one of the highest turnouts on November 11, per capita, in the province.

Sandra L. Lawlor, DTM

Princeton Legion Chaplain

Dear Heavenly Father. In your name we say these words:

We gather here today in this time of Remembrance, so that we may honour the many brave men and womenwho had given their lives in service and to also honour those who continue to serve.

Whether their service was or is on home soil or abroad, during times of unrest or peace – we honour them.

Whether they are serving or have served as Armed Forces; Officers of the Law, Peace Keepers or First Responders – we honour them.

We know that it is because of their service, because of their sacrifice, we are able to gather in this place – freely.

We know that it is because of their service, because of their sacrifice, we are able to live the life of our choosing – freely.

We understand that the uniform that our service members wear, or had worn, is made of cloth, not armour.

We understand that the uniform does not and cannot stop what their eyes have seen and their hearts have felt.

We understand that within every service uniform is a person. An actual human being.

Someone’s mother, father, son, daughter, brother, sister, aunt or uncle.

A human being.

As a community, we accept our responsibility to care for those who have answered the call to service.

To tend to their wounds; whether we can see their wounds or not.

To lend a hand when life becomes too hard to manage alone.

To spend time to listen and to be kind.

As a community, we accept our responsibility to tend and care for their final resting place.

To watch over their family and loved ones.

Today we give thanks for their service and trust that those service members who may no longer be walking upon this Earth are being held in your loving embrace.

Amen