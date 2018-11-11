Hundreds attend final Remembrance Day ceremony at ‘historic’ Surrey building

Building is set to be demolished in early 2019

A cadet stands in front of the Whalley legion’s cenotaph during the final Remembrance Day ceremony at the branch. The building will be demolished in early 2019 with groundbreaking expected shortly after for the Veterans Village development. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds of people turned out to the Whalley legion to honour those who have served and lost their lives in armed conflicts, while also commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

This was the last Remembrance Day ceremony at the Whalley legion’s historic building which is slated for demolition in early 2019.

The Whalley legion branch was founded in 1947 by a group of 40 veterans. The legion’s current building was constructed in 1960.

The Legion Veterans Village has passed fourth reading, with the City of Surrey approving the rezoning and subdivision plan at the Oct. 1 council meeting.

