Car nearly falls 50 feet off a cliff. (File photo)

Humpback Rd. has reopened

Car nearly drove off a cliff

  • May. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Humpback Rd. has now reopened after a car nearly drove off a 50-foot cliff.

West Shore RCMP said it was a single-vehicle accident and there were no injuries to the two people that were in the vehicle.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out that the road was closed in both directions while they assisted the vehicle.

