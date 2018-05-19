Humpback Rd. has reopened

Humpback Rd. has now reopened after a car nearly drove off a 50-foot cliff.

Humpback Rd is now open. Thanks for your patience. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) May 20, 2018

West Shore RCMP said it was a single-vehicle accident and there were no injuries to the two people that were in the vehicle.

West Shore RCMP tweeted out that the road was closed in both directions while they assisted the vehicle.

Humpback Rd is closed in both directions pending the recovery of a vehicle that nearly fell off a 50 ft cliff. #yyjtraffic #westshore pic.twitter.com/XTGcPXc0Oh — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) May 19, 2018

