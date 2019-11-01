Hummer tips over in crash on Mostar in Nanaimo

A Hummer tipped over and two people were taken to hospital in a crash on Mostar Road in Nanaimo this afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mostar and Jordan Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Friday after an accident involving a Hummer H3 sport-utility vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan and a GMC pickup.
Two people were taken to hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound traffic was backed up on Mostar while crews cleared the scene.
Traffic is back to normal.
Scene of accident in Mostar/Jordan Ave in #Nanaimo. pic.twitter.com/F9Y4Adr543
— Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) November 1, 2019
