Hummer tips over in crash on Mostar in Nanaimo

Two people taken to hospital in three-vehicle crash

Emergency crews respond to a three-vehicle crash on Mostar Road on Friday afternoon. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A Hummer tipped over and two people were taken to hospital in a crash on Mostar Road in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Mostar and Jordan Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Friday after an accident involving a Hummer H3 sport-utility vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan and a GMC pickup.

Two people were taken to hospital with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic was backed up on Mostar while crews cleared the scene.

Traffic is back to normal.

Scene of accident in Mostar/Jordan Ave in #Nanaimo. pic.twitter.com/F9Y4Adr543 — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) November 1, 2019

