Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy felt by Langley hockey community

Hockey makes a very large nation seem much closer as links between the Humboldt, Sask. Broncos and this community become apparent since the shocking bus crash on April 6.

Trinity Western University coach Barrett Knopf once coached Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan when he was a player. His family has announced that Haugan is one of the 14 casualties.

TWU Spartan Jarrett Fontaine is originally from Humboldt, a small Saskatchewan town of about 5,600 people, and was a player on the Broncos.

And in 2017, TWU announced the signing of Garrett Mason, a Bronco goalie. There’s no word yet on him in the aftermath of the crash.

