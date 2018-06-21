Klaudia Van Emmerik locked-up with Buddy and MLA- Kelowna Mission Steve Thomson

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The B.C. SPCA’s Lock-In for Love has locked in local animal lovers to raise funds for pets in need.

The Kelowna SPCA hopes to raise $25,000 and as of 10 a.m. has raised $5,540. Four animal lovers have been locked into dog kennels with a furry friend to raise funds for abused and homeless animals.

Related: Okanagan residents getting locked up for B.C. SPCA

Klaudia Van Emmerik, Cameron Buksa, Bridgette Stapleton, and radio duo B Mack and Karly will be behind bars until 2 p.m. today.

After two years the event has returned and people were lined up at the doors of the Kelowna SPCA on Casorso Road at 7:30 a.m. to donate.

Related: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Donations can be made in person or can be made online on their website here.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Federal government announces $6.3M for Nanaimo port’s vehicle processing centre
Next story
Parksville mayor announces he won’t run again

Just Posted

Keep your pets safe while driving

 

Quadra Island raises concerns with marine trail network

  • 13 hours ago

 

Maple Ridge singer has been hard at work in country music capital

  • 13 hours ago

 

Heliports certified at Comox Valley, Campbell River hospitals

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read