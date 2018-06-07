File photo: BC Wildfire Service.

Humans believed to be to blame for Elkford fires

As of Monday, June 4, four wildfires were burning approximately 35 kilometres north of Elkford.

  • Jun. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

As of 3.30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, four wildfires were burning approximately 35 kilometres north of Elkford.

These fires ranged in size from approximately 0.004 to four hectares.

As of Monday afternoon, there was one unit crew, as well as two initial attack crews – 26 personnel in total – and two pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fires.

A helicopter was on scene to assess the fires on Sunday, June 3.

The cause of the fires was unknown on Monday and, according to the Southeast Fire District, remained under investigation.

However they were all suspected to be human caused.

UPDATE – As of Thursday, June 7, the BC Wildfire Service was reporting the four fires under control.

