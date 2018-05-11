RCMP Logo

Human remains found near Nelson: RCMP

Called 'suspicious' until cause of death of determined

  • May. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service have confirmed that human remains have been found near Beasley Road, about 12 km west of Nelson.

“This death will be treated as suspicious until a forensic pathologist can confirm the cause of death,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, adding that police continue to investigate the case.

She said the identity of the deceased and the cause of death will not be established until a forensic autopsy is completed. The autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

RCMP say no further information will be available until an autopsy is complete.

Police closed off the eastern entrance to the road after the remains were found Tuesday morning by a person walking in the area.

