Human remains found in South Okanagan vehicle fire

RCMP said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious

Osoyoos RCMP said human remains were found in a burned out vehicle that they were called out to.

Mounties were called to a fully engulfed Chevrolet S10 pickup truck on fire on Nov. 13 at 1:42 a.m. on Nighthawk Drive in Osoyoos.

The fire department arrived shortly after and put out the blaze which had spread to a second vehicle and had been moving dangerously close to a house. A woman, who was the only occupant of the house, was quickly removed to safety by RCMP.

“Once the fire was out, human remains were located in the back seat of the S10 pickup,” said Sg.t Jason Bayda. “The Osoyoos RCMP are aware of a 54-year-old homeless male did use this pickup truck to sleep in on a friend’s driveway and had been doing so for several months.”

Bayda said the investigation to this point indicates the fire was accidental and not suspicious in nature. The matter has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.

