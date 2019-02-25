Human remains discovered in Tofino

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

Unidentified human remains were discovered in Tofino on Sunday.

The Tofino RCMP, Canadian Coast Guard and BC Coroners Service assisted with the body’s retrieval and an investigation is underway.

“I can confirm that the Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation involving Unidentified Human Remains found Sunday,” BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson told the Westerly News in an email.

Watson referred all other questions to the Tofino RCMP.

The Westerly News has reached out to the RCMP and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.

