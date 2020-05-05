Human remains were discovered in the 15700 block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020. No foul play is suspected. (Google Maps)

Human remains discovered in Pitt Meadows, RCMP confirm

Investigation is ongoing

Police were called out to Pitt Meadows Monday evening after human remains were discovered by a passerby.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the 15700 block of Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows around 6:20 p.m. Monday, police said is a statement released on Tuesday.

Officers don’t suspect foul play. B.C. Coroners Service has been on the scene.

Police will remain in the area as they continue to investigate.

Not further details from police are provided at this time.

