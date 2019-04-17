A wildfire has broken out near Revelstoke. (BC Wildfire)

Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke

Blaze is five hectares in size

  Apr. 17, 2019
  • News

A five-hectare wildfire has broken out near Revelstoke, according to BC Wildfire.

The blaze is considered human-caused and located near the corner of Greenslide Road and Airport Way, on the shores of Upper Arrow Lake.

More to come.

