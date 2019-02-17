Huge crack and bang heard as Wood Lake fractures

'It was roaring across the lake,' Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

The crack that formed in Wood Lake’s ice photo: Teresa Willer

The crack that runs through Wood Lake is more beautiful than ever.

What one resident mistook as footprints from her window this morning, she then realized that there is a long crack spanning the width of the ice.

Teresa Willer took to a local Facebook page to share an updated photo of the break in the ice.

Anke Sabo reports seeing a coyote cross the lake and falling into the water. Luckily 15 minutes later the coyote climbed out and crossed to the other side.

Geri Allan-Helmer was on her deck on in the beginning of February, feeding the birds at her Wood Lake home when she heard a shocking sound.

“Something was roaring down the lake,” she said.

Then the sound became more intense.

“It was the loudest bang, like a gunshot, only a zillion times louder,” she said.

The ice that had been one piece on Wood Lake had a deep crack in it, that ran across as far as the eye could see.

Allan-Helmer said it’s nothing she’s experienced before. As temperatures rise, she can sometimes hear the moaning of the ice, but never the sound of a jet plane.

“It was really odd,” she said.

Allan-Helmer said it’s reduced her confidence on skating on the lake.

RELATED: Outdoor community skating in the Okanagan shows the upside of sub-zero temperatures

“I think Duck Lake would be my choice if I wanted to skate,” she said.

Now the crack stands like a shining white volcano, outside of her home on Ponderosa Drive.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.