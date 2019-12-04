Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening to indeterminate date

Originally the resort had planned to open on Nov. 22

Apparently Mother Nature didn’t get the memo on Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s (HBMR) scheduled opening date.

Citing a lack of snowfall the ski resort said they are unable to open for their previously-scheduled Dec. 6 date in a Dec. 4 Facebook post.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

“We’re off to a rocky start,” the post begins.

“We did not receive the snowfall that was anticipated and are unable to open the resort Friday as scheduled.”

They have not set a new date for an opening.

“Currently we are waiting until the weather cooperates and the snow starts falling.”

Originally the ski resort had planned to open on Nov. 22 however they have had to reschedule multiple times, citing a lack of enough snow to safely open the resort.

HBMR said they will be posting to their social media and website regarding future opening date updates.

“We appreciate your support as we wait for Mother Nature.”

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter