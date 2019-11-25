Hudson Bay Mountain reschedules opening date to Dec. 4

If you’ve been counting the days until opening day at Hudson Bay Mountain Resort (HBMR), you’ll have to add a few more nights to your countdown.
Citing a lack of snow coverage, HBMR is rescheduling its opening date for a second time.
The new scheduled opening day for the ski resort is Dec. 4.
In a Facebook post the ski resort said that, as of Nov. 25, the resort is lacking coverage.
“Although we received a significant amount of snow over the weekend, we are still lacking coverage and need approximately 10-15 [centimetres] to safely start running the lifts,” said HBMR in a Nov. 25 Facebook post.
HBMR adds they have been keeping tabs on the weather.
“The forecast shows a weather system on the horizon for next week, and our new scheduled opening date is [Dec. 4, 2019].”
Originally HBMR had planned to open on Nov. 22.
In a Nov. 14 email to The Interior News the ski resort said they were pushing back the scheduled opening date to Nov. 29.
